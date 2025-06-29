Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $795.95 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.17.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

