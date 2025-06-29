Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $16.83 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,806 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $158.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

