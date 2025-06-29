NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,525,328.12. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

