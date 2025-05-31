Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Elastic Stock Down 12.0%

ESTC stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,033,118.73. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5,437.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,808 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 6,651.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 1,383,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,485,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,448,000 after buying an additional 823,680 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

