GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $375.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in GDS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,935,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

