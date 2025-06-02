Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

