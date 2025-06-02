Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $5.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Clarus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $3.21 on Friday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 5,448,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clarus by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 71,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 134,627 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 200,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

