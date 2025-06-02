Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 42,592,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 50,559,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £916,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
