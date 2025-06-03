Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $521,000 in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,022,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Viant Technology stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.14 million, a P/E ratio of 221.70 and a beta of 1.19. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $26.33.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.