UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of Mercury Systems worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 743,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 294,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 677,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at $317,472,952.51. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

