Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 2.1%
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
