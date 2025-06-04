Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 2.1%

DNKEY stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

