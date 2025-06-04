Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as high as $114.36 and last traded at $114.14. Approximately 2,057,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,007,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.95.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

