Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.57.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.37 and a one year high of C$31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

