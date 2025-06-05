Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

