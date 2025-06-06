Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.