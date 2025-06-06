Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

