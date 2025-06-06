Griffith & Werner Inc. Invests $6.70 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,419,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

