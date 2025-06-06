Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,073,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Integer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,960,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $22,775,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Integer by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,974,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Integer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

Integer stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.