UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,328.43. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $98,828. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 298.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

