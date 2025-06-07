Millennium Management LLC Has $739,000 Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,985 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $416.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

