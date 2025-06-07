Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.17.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.36. Nordson has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,088,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 9.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

