Top Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 4th

Get alerts:

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated or primarily operating in Mainland China, traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges (A-shares) or listed abroad as H-shares in Hong Kong and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the United States. They offer investors exposure to China’s economic growth but also come with risks related to regulatory shifts, currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $516.92. 200,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,276. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 282.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. 644,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,179.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,092.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,204.96. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. 392,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,929. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Further Reading