Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $1.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.