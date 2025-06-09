MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

MacroGenics Stock Up 22.8%

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MacroGenics by 3,803.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

