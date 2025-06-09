Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 52,543,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 73,017,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
