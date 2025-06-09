Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

