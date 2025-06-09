SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

