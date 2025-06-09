SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ opened at $41.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -244.82 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

