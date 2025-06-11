Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

