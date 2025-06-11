Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 147,937 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87,225.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,162,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

