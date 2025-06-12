Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Angi Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ANGI opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $798.02 million, a PE ratio of 207.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Angi had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

