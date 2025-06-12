Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates GPCR FY2025 Earnings

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of GPCR opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of -1.87.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

