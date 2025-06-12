Contrasting Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -197.34% Sharps Technology N/A -110.40% -73.60%

Risk & Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $20,000.00 2,789.10 -$2.89 million ($0.01) -12.30 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($1,881.93) 0.00

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharps Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vivos beats Sharps Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

