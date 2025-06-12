B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$6.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.11.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTO

Insiders Place Their Bets

B2Gold Stock Down 0.4%

In other news, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$555,600.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 103,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$433,467.33. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,466. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$5.19.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.