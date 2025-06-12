Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.41.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Insulet

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $302.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $329.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.