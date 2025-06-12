Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $339.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $300.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

