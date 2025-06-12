UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGR. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 700.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $478.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

