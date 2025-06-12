Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $769,000 Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3,898.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $102,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,219.99. The trade was a 13.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $951.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CTBI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.