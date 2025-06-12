Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

WPM opened at C$121.80 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$71.18 and a one year high of C$129.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$115.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.