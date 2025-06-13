Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Oklo’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:OKLO)

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oklo in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA upgraded Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.58. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oklo by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,104,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,494,059.15. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

