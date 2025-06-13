Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for EQT Earnings

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

EQT Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 138.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 281,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.