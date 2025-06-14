Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $161.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

HWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $170.91 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

