Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.88.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.
Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
