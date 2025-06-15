CX Institutional Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.83.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

