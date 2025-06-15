Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $216.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

