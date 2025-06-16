Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in DexCom by 100.2% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $81.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.32.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

