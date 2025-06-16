Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 179,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 118,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Magna Terra Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.