Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $97.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MTH stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

