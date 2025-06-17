Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,737 shares of company stock worth $29,797,795. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $780.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $675.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $806.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 201.71, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

