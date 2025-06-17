Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of TVTX FY2025 Earnings

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock worth $473,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

